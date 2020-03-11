Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Repair Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description
- Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repair Whitening Toothpaste 75ml
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Potassium Nitrate, PEG6, Sodium Lactate, Aroma, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Titanium Dioxide, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, PVM/MA, Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)
Warnings
- If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the mouth or face. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care.If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Net Contents
75ml
Safety information
If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the mouth or face. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care.If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020