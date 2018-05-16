Whole Earth Cocoa & Hazelnut Peanut Butter 340G

Product Description
- Smooth Peanut Butter with Hazelnut and Chocolate
- A healthier chocolate spread*
- We think there's a healthier way to enjoy chocolate spread - ours is made with peanuts, cocoa & hazelnuts & sweetened with natural dates so it has *80% less sugar than the leading chocolate spread brand. It's also a natural source of protein - oh, and it taste delicious too!
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, contains certified sustainable palm oil. RSPO-1106070, www.rspo.org
- Source of protein
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts (73%), Hazelnut Paste (8%), Date Powder, Cocoa Powder (4.8%), Peanut Oil (4.5%), Sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers., May contain Milk and Soya.
Storage
Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and eat by the best before date.Do not refrigerate. Best before date - see side of lid.
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- 2 River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Return to
- 0345 602 1519
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- wholeearthfoods.com
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2567 kJ
|-
|613 kcal
|Fat
|48.8g
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|of which sugars
|10.9g
|Protein
|23.7g
|Salt
|0g
