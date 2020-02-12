By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg & Mini Filled Eggs 140G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg & Mini Filled Eggs 140G
£ 5.00
£3.58/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 1 Milk Chocolate Egg and Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, Passion and Love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Milk Chocolate Egg - Manufactured in Italy
  • Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs - Manufactured in Germany
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Highly meltable
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Milk Chocolate Egg manufactured in Italy. Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

140g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Cocoa solids: 30% minimum, Milk solids: 20% minimum

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2250 kJ / 539 kcal
    Fat 31g
    -of which saturates 19g
    Carbohydrate 57g
    -of which sugars 55g
    Protein 7.1g
    Salt 0.36g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa solids: 30% minimum, Milk solids: 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2538 kJ / 611 kcal
    Fat 45g
    -of which saturates 34g
    Carbohydrate 45g
    -of which sugars 45g
    Protein 5.4g
    Salt 0.13g

