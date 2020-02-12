Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg & Mini Filled Eggs 140G
Product Description
- 1 Milk Chocolate Egg and Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs with a Smooth Melting Filling
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, Passion and Love for chocolate since 1845.
- Milk Chocolate Egg - Manufactured in Italy
- Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs - Manufactured in Germany
- Irresistibly smooth
- Highly meltable
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool and dry placeBest before end: see base
Produce of
Milk Chocolate Egg manufactured in Italy. Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs manufactured in Germany
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
140g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Cocoa solids: 30% minimum, Milk solids: 20% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2250 kJ / 539 kcal Fat 31g -of which saturates 19g Carbohydrate 57g -of which sugars 55g Protein 7.1g Salt 0.36g
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa solids: 30% minimum, Milk solids: 14% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2538 kJ / 611 kcal Fat 45g -of which saturates 34g Carbohydrate 45g -of which sugars 45g Protein 5.4g Salt 0.13g
