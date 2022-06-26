Head & Shoulders Men Anti-Dandruff Total Care 2 In 1 Shampoo 400Ml

Head & Shoulders Men Anti Dandruff Shampoo helps protect your scalp from Oily, Dry and Itchy Scalp to give you up to 72 hours of dandruff protection and great looking flake free hair (itch related to dandruff; visible flakes, with regular use). Choose the Men Total Care 2in1 Shampoo & Conditioner, infused with Sea Minerals, for an ultra-clean scalp and manageable hair. This men's shampoo formula is dermatologically tested, ph balanced and with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp that is suitable for everyday use.

Anti Dandruff shampoo: Effectively fights dandruff, oily, dry and itchy scalp (itch related to dandruff) Up to 72H dandruff protection and great looking flake-free hair (visible flakes with regular use) Total Care 2in1 shampoo infused, with sea minerals, for an ultra-clean scalp and manageable hair Dermatologically tested, ph balanced and with antioxidants for gentle care and everyday use For all hair types. World's number 1 shampoo brand (P&G calculation based on shampoo sales)

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Piroctone Olamine, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Dimethiconol, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Trideceth-10, Linalool, Sodium Salicylate, Maris Sal, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, CI 42090, CI 17200

Net Contents

400ml ℮