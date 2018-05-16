Ella's Kitchen Dairy Free Rice Pudding Banana & Strawberry 7 Months 80G

Product Description
- Rice Pudding with Bananas & Strawberries
- Hello, I'm an organic dairy free rice pudding made from coconut milk with bananas, strawberries + vanilla.
- Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. I am deliciously dairy free, made with coconut milk. I am super tasty for all little ones especially those who are dairy free. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew. I'm suitable for vegetarians too.
- - I'm Organic
- - Textured not lumpy
- - Perfect pudding for little ones 7+ months
- - Deeeliciously Dairy Free
- - No added sugar or salt- I contain naturally occuring sugars
- - Nothing artifical
- I'm organic
- With coconut milk
- Textured not lumpy
- Perfect pudding
- No added sugar or salt
- No big lumps and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic dairy free food for babies
- I contain naturally occurring sugars
- I'm dairy free
- Pack size: 80G
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Organic Dairy Free Rice Pudding 55% (Organic Coconut Milk 24%, Water, Organic Rice 9%, Organic Corn Flour), Organic Bananas 23%, Organic Strawberries 22%, Organic Vanilla Extract <1%, Other stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or onto a spoon, please don't slurp me straight from the pouch. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|474kJ/113kcal
|380kJ/90kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|3.4g
|-of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|16.7g
|13.4g
|-of which sugars
|7.3g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
Safety information
Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.