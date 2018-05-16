We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ella's Kitchen Dairy Free Rice Pudding Banana & Strawberry 7 Months 80G

Ella's Kitchen Dairy Free Rice Pudding Banana & Strawberry 7 Months 80G
£1.50
£1.88/100g

Product Description

  • Rice Pudding with Bananas & Strawberries
  • Hello, I'm an organic dairy free rice pudding made from coconut milk with bananas, strawberries + vanilla.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. I am deliciously dairy free, made with coconut milk. I am super tasty for all little ones especially those who are dairy free. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew. I'm suitable for vegetarians too.
  • - I'm Organic
  • - Textured not lumpy
  • - Perfect pudding for little ones 7+ months
  • - Deeeliciously Dairy Free
  • - No added sugar or salt- I contain naturally occuring sugars
  • - Nothing artifical
  • I'm organic
  • With coconut milk
  • Textured not lumpy
  • Perfect pudding
  • No added sugar or salt
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic dairy free food for babies
  • I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • I'm dairy free
  • Pack size: 80G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Dairy Free Rice Pudding 55% (Organic Coconut Milk 24%, Water, Organic Rice 9%, Organic Corn Flour), Organic Bananas 23%, Organic Strawberries 22%, Organic Vanilla Extract <1%, Other stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or onto a spoon, please don't slurp me straight from the pouch. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 474kJ/113kcal380kJ/90kcal
Fat 4.2g3.4g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 16.7g13.4g
-of which sugars 7.3g5.8g
Fibre 1.0g0.8g
Protein 1.5g1.2g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

