Tom Kerridge Lose Weight & Get Fit

- Peri-peri chicken, cottage pie, fudgy chocolate brownies - this is diet food with a difference.
- Following on from the No.1 bestseller Lose Weight for Good, top chef Tom Kerridge shows you how to shed the pounds and kick-start a more active lifestyle with ALL of the maximum-taste, lower-calorie recipes from his upcoming BBC2 TV series.
- Expect MASSIVE FLAVOURS and NUTRITIONAL POWER-PUNCHES!
- Having lost more than 12 stone in the last five years, Tom knows from experience how important it is to motivate yourself to start dieting and exercising - and to stay on track.
- 'When I first set out to lose weight, I concentrated mainly on what I was eating,' he says. 'But now I know that it's to do with fitness as well: the two working together is the winning formula for getting maximum results and maintaining those results long term. And the number one rule when it comes to eating well on a diet is to keep food interesting! Every recipe in this book not only sustains you through the day, but provides fantastic tastes and textures with each mouthful.'
- With light bites and veggie feasts, meal-prep to see you through the week and tasty sweet treats, Tom has got it covered. The focus is on BOLD FLAVOURS and BIG PORTION SIZES, so you'll never go hungry and you'll always feel satisfied. Recipes include Quick black dhal; Steak tacos with burnt corn salsa; Charred mackerel and potato salad; Lamb bhuna; blueberry meringue sundaes and many more.
- At the back of the book, you'll find a fantastic bonus chapter with a workout that will help you get started with a healthier lifestyle, no matter where you're at now. It's all about taking control of your life in a positive way, so get ready to EAT better, DO more and LOSE WEIGHT with Tom Kerridge!
