Pinch of Nom: Everyday Light: Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone

- 100 delicious recipes - all under 400 calories - from the authors of Pinch of Nom, the fastest-selling cookbook of all time.
- Great-tasting recipes. Hassle-free slimming.
- Featuring proper breakfasts, light takes on family favourites, cheeky fakeaways and speedy midweek meals, Pinch of Nom Everyday Light is full of hearty, everyday recipes - nearly half of which are vegetarian. From Fish and Chips to Pizza Loaded Fries, Sloppy Dogs to Firecracker Prawns, and Hash Brown Breakfast Bake to Crying Tiger Beef, every recipe is under 400 calories including accompaniments, and has been tried and tested by twenty Pinch of Nom community members.
- 'These tasty, healthy recipes are so easy and made with simple-to-find ingredients. We're so proud of this food that the whole family can enjoy together. We hope you like making the dishes, but mostly we hope you love eating them!' - Kate & Kay
