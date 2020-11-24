Jml Pill-Oh-Pad

- Pillow Pad
- Pillow pad is the super-comfy, lap-mounted tablet support cushion that holds your tablet, e-reader or book at the perfect angle to read, view and interact no matter how you are relaxing. With three specifically-chosen angles you can sit upright, recline and even lie down flat and Pillow Pad will hold your tablet at an angle that's just right. Now, with Pillow Pad, you can have hands-free access to your touch screen, book or magazine for typing, playing games, scrolling or just turning a page without the possibility of aching wrists, hands and arms that holding tablets and books can cause. With a super-soft cover and an ultra-lightweight cushion-foam core, Pillow Pad will make relaxing screen time or reading even more comfortable.
- H25cm x W28.9cm x D22.2cm
- View your tablet in total comfort
- Sit, recline or even lie down and keep the perfect view
- Tri-ledge design for three different viewing angles
