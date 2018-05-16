Nestle Go Free Coco Rice Cereal 295G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618kJ
Product Description
- Gluten-Free Chocolate Flavoured Puffed Rice Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Great Tasting, with 9 vitamins and minerals and Gloriously
- Did you know?
- Gluten is a protein that is found in some cereal grains - most commonly wheat, rye and barley.
- Some people have coeliac disease, some are intolerant to gluten and need to avoid it. Others simply prefer ...the gluten-free lifestyle
- 9 vits & mins
- Gluten free
- Source of fibre and iron
- Delicious chocolate flavoured puffed rice
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - MK
- Pack size: 295G
- Source of fibre
- Source of iron
Information
Ingredients
Rice, Sugar, Cocoa Powder (5.7%), Calcium Carbonate, Oligofructose, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Molasses, Iron, Vitamin C, B3, B5, D, B9, B6, B2
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- What's the suggested Portion Size?
- Kids 25-30g
- Adults 30-45g
- Enjoy a serving of Nestlé cereals with the following items:
- 125ml Milk
- A glass of Water
- 1 Fresh fruit 1 or 5-a-day
Number of uses
9 Servings in this pack
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
Net Contents
295g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1618kJ
|486kJ
|8400kJ
|(6%)
|-
|382kcal
|115kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|0.7g
|70g
|(1%)
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|20g
|(2%)
|Carbohydrate
|82g
|24g
|of which sugars
|28g
|8g
|90g
|(9%)
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.12g
|6g
|(2%)
|Vitamins & Minerals:
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Vitamin D
|3.0µg (60%)
|0.9µg (18%)
|Vitamin C
|41mg (52%)
|12mg (16%)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.7mg (50%)
|0.21mg (15%)
|Niacin (B3)
|9.5mg (59%)
|2.8mg (18%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.72mg (51%)
|0.22mg (15%)
|Folic Acid (B9)
|107µg (54%)
|32.1µg (16%)
|Pantothenic Acid (B5)
|3.0mg (50%)
|0.9mg (15%)
|Calcium
|541mg (68%)
|162mg (20%)
|Iron
|8.4mg (60%)
|2.5mg (18%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ)/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
