Nestle Go Free Coco Rice Cereal 295G

Nestle Go Free Coco Rice Cereal 295G
£ 1.75
£0.59/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten-Free Chocolate Flavoured Puffed Rice Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • CPW - Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • Great Tasting, with 9 vitamins and minerals and Gloriously
  • Did you know?
  • Gluten is a protein that is found in some cereal grains - most commonly wheat, rye and barley.
  • Some people have coeliac disease, some are intolerant to gluten and need to avoid it. Others simply prefer ...the gluten-free lifestyle
  • Why not try?
  • Gofree Rice Pops
  • Gofree Honey Flakes
  • Gofree Corn Flakes
  • 9 vits & mins
  • Gluten free
  • Source of fibre and iron
  • Delicious chocolate flavoured puffed rice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - MK
  • Pack size: 295G
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of iron

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Sugar, Cocoa Powder (5.7%), Calcium Carbonate, Oligofructose, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Molasses, Iron, Vitamin C, B3, B5, D, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A glass of Water
  • 1 Fresh fruit 1 or 5-a-day

Number of uses

9 Servings in this pack

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell is what you think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

295g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy 1618kJ486kJ8400kJ(6%)
-382kcal115kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.4g0.7g70g(1%)
of which saturates 1.1g0.3g20g(2%)
Carbohydrate 82g24g
of which sugars 28g8g90g(9%)
Fibre 3.4g1.0g
Protein 6.3g1.9g
Salt 0.42g0.12g6g(2%)
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Vitamin D 3.0µg (60%)0.9µg (18%)
Vitamin C 41mg (52%)12mg (16%)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.7mg (50%)0.21mg (15%)
Niacin (B3)9.5mg (59%)2.8mg (18%)
Vitamin B6 0.72mg (51%)0.22mg (15%)
Folic Acid (B9)107µg (54%)32.1µg (16%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5)3.0mg (50%)0.9mg (15%)
Calcium 541mg (68%)162mg (20%)
Iron 8.4mg (60%)2.5mg (18%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ)/2000kcal)----

