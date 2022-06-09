Miracle Gro Pump & Feed Original For more information visit miracle-gro.co.uk

No mixing, no measuring, no mess. Just one simple pump of Miracle-Gro® Pump & Feed will feed your plant for a week with glorious results.

Made under licence from OMS Investments, Inc. Miracle-Gro® is the trademark of OMS Investments, Inc.

Ready to use

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage