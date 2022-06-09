We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Miracle Gro Pump & Feed Original

Miracle Gro Pump & Feed Original

£4.00

£4.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 17/07/23.

Miracle Gro Pump & Feed OriginalFor more information visit miracle-gro.co.uk
No mixing, no measuring, no mess. Just one simple pump of Miracle-Gro® Pump & Feed will feed your plant for a week with glorious results.
Made under licence from OMS Investments, Inc. Miracle-Gro® is the trademark of OMS Investments, Inc.
Ready to use

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use1 Pump2 Water3 Enjoy!Pump the plant food directly onto the soil, it should not touch the leaves of the plant at all.We recommend using Miracle-Gro® Plant & Grow compost to re-pot your plants.How much to useOnce per week.1 Small Pot (9-11cm) 1 Pump2 Medium Pot (12-19cm) 2 Pumps3 Large Pot (>20cm) 3 PumpsFor more sensitive plants like cactus or succulents only feed once every 2 weeks. Only feed when plants are actively growing.Shake the bottle before use.Wash hands after use and any splashes on skin.Always wear gloves when gardening.

