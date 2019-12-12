Dork Diaries Spectacular Superstar Rachel
New
- Welcome to Nikki Maxwell's ADORKABLE world in the fourteenth installment of the bestselling Dork Diaries series - now with over 45 million books in print worldwide!
- Nikki Maxwell and her bandmates are looking forward to an AWESOME time on tour as the opening act for the world famous Bad Boyz! The only downside? Nikki's frenemy, MacKenzie Hollister, has weaselled her way onto the tour as a social media guru...
- Nikki's determined to stay out of MacKenzie's way to avoid any drama, but then she learns that MacKenzie is going to be her roommate! TOTAL DISASTER! Will Nikki survive her dream tour as it quickly goes from AWESOME to AWFUL?!
