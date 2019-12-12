The Taylor Turbochaser
- It's the latest Brilliant Blockbuster from bestselling Baddiel! A non-stop thrill-ride adventure that will have readers young and old racing to the finishing line.
- The Taylor TurboChaser is a road-trip rollercoaster... with a twist.
- At its heart is the unforgettable Amy Taylor. Amy loves cars, and dreams of being a driver. But there's a major catch: her slow old wheelchair with its broken wheel. When Amy finally gets a new electric one, it's exciting... at first.
- But standard engines only have so much power. And that's where Rahul comes in - Amy's best friend and genius inventor. Soon Rahul turns a wheelchair into... a supercar!
- And so the Taylor TurboChaser is born. But when it all goes suddenly wrong Amy is going to have to hit the road - and drive...
