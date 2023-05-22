Tesco Path & Patio Weed Killer 800Ml Non Glypho

RISK AND SAFETY INFORMATION: Read carefully and follow all instructions. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. To avoid risks to human health and the environment, comply with the instructions for use. Restrictions: Caution: To protect terrestrial organisms do not apply this product until large weeds have established and ground cover has reached 25%. To protect aquatic organisms do not apply this product until weeds have established and ground cover has reached approximately 25%. Avoid drift to vegetables and cultivated crops by directing the spray away. Avoid direct spray onto cultivated plants as this product destroys all green plant parts. To prevent spray drift do not spray in windy weather. The effect of this product can be lessened if used at temperatures below 15°C. Rainfall within less than 12 hours after the treatment may impair the effect of the product. Other specific restrictions: The product must not be applied between 18th September and 1st April. Caution: This product kills all green plant growth including grass. Do not apply to cultivated plants and lawns. First aid: After contact with skin or eyes: Wash skin thoroughly with water. Immediately rinse eyes thoroughly with eyewash solution or clean water. SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS: Protection during/in use: DO NOT EAT, DRINK OR SMOKE WHEN USING THIS PRODUCT. Environmental protection: Direct spray away from ponds and other surface water bodies. Apply away from water. Do not contaminate water with the product or its container. Do not empty into drains. Storage and disposal: KEEP AWAY FROM FOOD, DRINK AND ANIMAL FEEDING STUFFS. KEEP PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN AND PETS. KEEP PRODUCT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, tightly closed, in a safe place. PROTECT FROM FROST. Dispose of unused product in its container at a household waste site (civic amenity site). Contact your local council (local authorities) for details. Dispose of empty container by recycling. Re-use of empty packaging is prohibited.