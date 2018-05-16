SKINNY TAN SELF MOUSSE 150ML

Product Description
- Mousse
- Self-tanner with skin smoothing oils and guarana for firming
- Contains natural tanning agents
- Not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Erythrulose, Caramel, Dimethicone, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Panthenol (Provitamin B5), Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Parfum (Fragrance), Paullinia Cupana (Guarana) Seed Extract, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, CI 16035 [Red 40], CI 19140 [Yellow 5], CI 42090 [Blue 1]
Storage
Store in a cool dry place under 15ºC.Keep out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: 1. Exfoliate skin. 2. Apply Mousse evenly using a mitt or tanning glove. Make sure the skin is touch dry prior to dressing. 3. Allow tan to develop for 6-8 hours then shower and pat dry. You may re-apply the Mousse as required.
- Shake well before use.
Warnings
- For external use only.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer, and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Name and address
- SkinnyTan™ UK Ltd,
- 27 Old Gloucester Rd,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX,
- UK.
Distributor address
Return to
- www.skinnytan.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
