Palm Bay Self Tanning Water 150Ml

Product Description

  • PALM BAY SELF TANNING WATER 150ML
  • No Sun, no problem!
  • Achieve a flawless natural bronze tan with this super hydrating, lightweight mist.
  • Coconut scented and easy to apply with no transfer onto clothes or sheets, get that holiday glow in 4-8 hours.
  • Perfect for all skin tones, including first-time tanners.
  • Suitable for face & body!
  • Hydrating tanning mist for a natural bronze glow
  • Paraben free
  • Cruelty free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerine, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Erythrulose, Disodium EDTA

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Prep
  • Exfoliate the morning or evening before. Moisturise dry-prone areas such as elbows, knees and heels. Remember, no shaving or waxing for 24 hours before you tan.
  • Application
  • Shake (closed bottle!) well. Spray directly onto skin and smooth evenly using circular motions. For best results use a mitt. Wait until skin is touch dry before dressing. For optimum colour, leave for up to 8 hours before showering. Wash hands after use.
  • Post
  • Moisturise and then moisturise again! Prolong your colour and ensure a gentle fade over the week by keeping skin hydrated.

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If product gets into the eyes rinse well with water immediately. Due to natural extracts, colour may vary. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin whilst tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn. Avoid contact with clothing. Wait until dry before dressing.

Name and address

  • AFB PLC,
  • Unit 2,
  • Alban Park,
  • Hatfield Road,
  • St. Albans,
  • Herts,

Return to

  • AFB PLC,
  • Unit 2,
  • Alban Park,
  • Hatfield Road,
  • St. Albans,
  • Herts,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

