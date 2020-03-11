Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch Roll On Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml
Offer
- The best anti-perspirants nourish the skin as well as keeping underarms dry. With Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-on, you get softer, smoother and more even toned underarms in 2 weeks. Add it to your beauty routine to enjoy protection against underarm wetness for up to 48 hours. Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch accelerates underarm skin's natural ability to recover from irritation to return to its best condition. Our unique formula with Vitamin B3 works in perfect harmony with your delicate skin to help restore its natural tone, and the 0% alcohol formula is caring on skin. Designed to give you protection against body odour that you can rely on, and the care your skin needs, this antiperspirant deodorant roll-on is a perfect solution for stressful days when you're sweating a lot, providing protection against underarm wetness and body odour. For the best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation, make sure your underarms are dry and cool after showering. Put one arm up above your head and apply to your skin using light pressure and a circular motion to cover the whole area. Repeat the process on the other underarm. Enjoy the nourishing protection for your underarms.
- Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-on provides up to 48-hour protection against sweat and odour whilst providing superior skin care
- Enriched with Vitamin B3, this alcohol-free roll-on helps to restore natural skin tone in 2 weeks
- Contains effective skin care ingredients found in face care products to address underarm skin issues caused by irritation
- Our anti-perspirant accelerates underarm skin's natural ability to recover from irritation to return to its best condition
- An effective anti-perspirant that leaves your underarms feeling fresh, smooth and even more beautiful
- Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch has a fresh fragrance, leaving you feeling clean all day long
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate
Produce of
Italy
Warnings
- ROLL ON - ANTIPERSPIRANT WITHOUT ZIRCONIUM DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. .
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
100 ℮
Safety information
ROLL ON - ANTIPERSPIRANT WITHOUT ZIRCONIUM DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. .
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020