Schwartz Loaded Fries Paprika Garlic Pepper Southern Mix 20G

Product Description
- An aromatic seasoning mix with paprika, garlic and black pepper for delicious loaded fries.
- Full of flavour
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- No added preservatives, MSG or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Paprika (21%), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (15%), Black Pepper, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Rice Semolina, Sea Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Natural Flavouring, Parsley, Oregano
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- You just need...
- 675 (1 1/2 lbs) French fries
- 150ml (1/4 pint) soured cream
- We love to load with... grated cheese, sliced jalapeno chillies, diced avocado, tomato salsa and lime wedges
- It's as simple as...
- Cook fries, according to pack instructions.
- Mix 2 tsp seasoning with the soured cream and the remaining seasoning with the cooked fries.
- Load the seasoned fries with the soured cream and your choice of toppings.
- Also great with sweet potato or vegetable fries.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
- Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1187kJ
|1990kJ
|24%
|-
|282kcal
|475kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|20.1g
|29%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|5.8g
|29%
|Carbohydrates
|44.0g
|63.5g
|24%
|of which sugars
|6.0g
|2.3g
|3%
|Fibre
|15.2g
|6.3g
|-
|Protein
|10.6g
|6.7g
|13%
|Salt
|13.97g
|1.74g
|29%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
