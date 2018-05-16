Product Description
- ORA Domed Powder Brush
- Buff and blend your way to a flawless finish with these ultra soft synthetic brushes. Let Ora illuminate, radiate and enhance your look. Light it up!
- This luxuriously soft powder brush offers controlled powder application. The tapered bristles distribute and buff your powder in with ease, setting your base makeup for the entire day.
- Ora is a registered trademark.
- Loose & pressed powders
- Medium coverage
- Light it up
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- To Use:
- Lightly sweep brush through powder, gently tapping off any excess before applying in sweeping motions across the face.
- Care:
- Wash with a gentle brush cleanser or shampoo and warm water. Rinse until water runs clear and gently squeeze out any excess. Leave brush on its side to dry naturally.
- Zwilling Beauty Group GmbH,
- Grünewalderstr. 14-22,
- 42657 Solingen,
- Germany.
- Contact:
- Zwilling Beauty Group GmbH,
- Grünewalderstr. 14-22,
- 42657 Solingen,
- Germany.
