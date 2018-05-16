Arm & Hammer Advanced White Pro Toothpaste 75Ml

- Up to 3 shades white in 6 weeks*
- Experience the Exceptional Deep Clean™
- Baking Soda toothpaste is more effective in removing plaque from harder to reach areas than non Baking Soda toothpaste.
- With micropolishers clinically proven to leave your teeth up to 3 shades whiter *with twice daily bushing
- Low abrasion helps maintain enamel
- Stain prevention shield for long lasting whitening
- Deep cleaning for healthy gums when you brush
- Arm & Hammer Advance White Pro toothpaste includes the low abrasion and ultimate natural ingredient, Baking Soda. Baking soda is renowned for its special ability to clean and whiten teeth; it is clinically recognised as a very gentle, yet effective cleaning agent that has been proven to be effective at removing unsightly plaque and stains by dissolving deep hard to reach areas. Micro-polishers also help to remove stains and buffs the teeth into a brighter, whiter smile, clinically proven to leave your teeth up to 3 shades whiter in 6 weeks with twice daily brushing.
- Specially formulated with Baking Soda, nature's clinically proven cleaner manufactured from Trona. A naturally occuring mineral formed from evaporated natural saltwater lakes in Green River, Wyoming, USA since 1867
- Green Dot
- TM trademarks of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- For the exceptional deep clean
- Extreme with professional whitening ingredients
- With micropolisher technology
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Bicarbonate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Aroma, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Saccharin, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Fluoride, Limonene, CI 77891, CI 74160, Contains Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Brush twice daily. Children under 7: Use a pea-sized amount and supervise brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.
Name and address
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- Kent,
- CT19 6PG.
- Sofibel SAS,
- 92686 Levallois-Perret
Return to
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- Kent,
- CT19 6PG.
- Tel: 0800 121 6080
- Sofibel SAS,
- 92686 Levallois-Perret
- Cedex-France.
- www.armandhammer.co.uk
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020