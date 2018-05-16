Nivea Ntrly Good Organic Green Tea Cleansing Tonic
New
Product Description
- NIVEA NTRLY Good ORG Green Tea CLNS Tonic 200ml
NIVEA Naturally Good Face Cleansing Tonic – Discover Naturally Beautiful radiant skin.
NIVEA Naturally Good Cleansing Tonic with 98% of natural origin ingredients* gives you the power of nature every time you cleanse. The gentle formula with organic Green Tea effectively removes any remaining make-up, residues and impurities whilst keeping your skin soft and supple. Dermatologically approved.
For skin advice on the benefits of NIVEA Cleansing Tonics click here: https://www.nivea.co.uk/advice/skin/what-does-toner-do
Product benefits:
• Removes residues like make-up, dirt and daily impurities
• Gentle formula with effective Green Tea
• Leaves skin soft and supple
• For a clean and fresh skin feeling.
*Ingredients sourced from nature retaining greater than 50% of their molecular structure (natural state) after being processed, including water."
- Removes residues like make-up, dirt and daily impurities
- Gentle formula with effective Green Tea
- Leaves skin soft and supple
- For a toned and refreshed skin feeling
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Lactate, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020