Sma Little Steps First Infant Milk

Product Description
- First Infant Milk
- Nutritionally complete with Omega 3 (DHA)*
- 1 - From birth
- LITTLE STEPS® First Infant Milk is an alternative to breast milk when baby is not breastfed. Breastfeeding provides the best start for your baby, but if you decide to combination feed or bottle-feed, LITTLE STEPS® First Infant Milk is nutritionally complete and contains Omega 3 (DHA)*.
- Moving to the next stage?
- Stage 2 6 + Months
- Once your baby is 6 months old, we recommend switching to our LITTLE STEPS® Follow-on Milk. It is enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development. It also contains Calcium and Vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones. Vitamin D also contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children.
- YOUR BABY IS ON AN INCREDIBLE JOURNEY.
- Every day your baby is growing, learning, doing something new and overcoming little challenges. Help set your baby on the right track towards a bright future with LITTLE STEPS®.
- Stage 1 from birth
- Breast milk substitute
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed Milk, Milk Protein, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Potassium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fish Oil (DHA), Calcium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Chloride, Choline Bitartrate, Vitamin C, Magnesium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Before opening store in a cool dry place (4-25°C) away from direct light.For best before end see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
- Approx. Age of Baby: Birth - 2 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.4 kg, 7 1/2 lb, Size of Feed: 100 ml fl. oz. (approx.): 3 1/2, Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 - 4 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.7 kg, 8 lb, Size of Feed: 130 ml fl. oz. (approx.): 4 1/2, Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 - 8 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 4.2 kg, 9 1/4 lb, Size of Feed: 130 ml fl. oz. (approx.): 4 1/2, Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 5.3 kg, 11 3/4 lb, Size of Feed: 170 ml fl. oz. (approx.): 6, Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 3 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.1 kg, 13 1/2 lb, Size of Feed: 200 ml fl. oz. (approx.): 7, Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.7 kg, 14 3/4 lb, Size of Feed: 200 ml fl. oz. (approx.): 7, Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 6 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 7.6 kg, 16 3/4 lb, Size of Feed: 250 ml fl. oz. (approx.): 8 1/2, Feeds in 24 Hours: 4
- Approx. Age of Baby: 7 - 12 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: -, -, Size of Feed: 200 ml fl. oz. (approx.): 7, Feeds in 24 Hours: 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand.
- Preparing Your Baby's Feed
- Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 If carton is damaged in any way, do not use. Shake carton well and unscrew cap. Pour desired amount into a sterilised bottle and add sterilised teat and cap. Replace plastic cap on carton.
- 3 Little Steps® First Infant Milk can be fed at room temperature. If required to heat, stand filled bottle in warm water, do not immerse the teat.
- 4 Before feeding shake the bottle well. If warmed, test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist -milk should be lukewarm.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT FEEDING INFORMATION
- Check best before date
- Once open, reseal carton and store only in the fridge (5°C or below) for up to 24 hours
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour
- For older babies, ready to use formulae can be added to food
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding
- Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year
- Do not freeze.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA Nutrition Careline
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|283 kJ (68 kcal)
|Fat
|3.2 g
|(of which, saturates
|0.8 g)
|(of which, unsaturates
|2.1 g)
|Carbohydrate
|8.3 g
|(of which, sugars
|8.3 g)
|(of which, lactose
|8.3 g)
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Vitamin A
|54 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.5 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.4 mg
|Vitamin K
|4.5 µg
|Vitamin C
|10 mg
|Thiamin
|0.06 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.2 mg
|Niacin
|0.5 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folate
|18 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.2 µg
|Biotin
|1.6 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.5 mg
|Sodium
|22 mg
|Potassium
|93 mg
|Chloride
|51 mg
|Calcium
|45 mg
|Phosphorus
|28 mg
|Magnesium
|5.7 mg
|Iron
|0.31 mg
|Zinc
|0.52 mg
|Copper
|0.06 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|Fluoride
|<0.01 mg
|Selenium
|3.4 µg
|Iodine
|13 µg
|Choline
|21.2 mg
|Inositol
|8 mg
|L-Carnitine
|1.2 mg
|α-linolenic acid (ALA)
|41 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)*
|17 g
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|466 mg
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|Others:
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|*Contains DHA (as required by the legislation for all infant formula)
|-
Safety information
