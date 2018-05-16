Sure For Men Extreme Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml
- Sure for Men Advanced Protection Extreme Freshis Sure's ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour*.
- Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day.
- Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down anti-sweat, anti-odour, pro-move.
- *vs. core Sure anti-perspirants
- Overview of range:
- • The formulations provide up to 50% more protection*
- • 72-hour protection
- • Our best ever protection in an aerosol and a roll on.
- • Contains Sure’s unique MotionSense Technology, which provides burst of fragrance when you need it most
- • All day dry and confident feeling
- Sure for Men Advanced Protection, Extreme Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll On 100ml
- Sure for Men Advanced Protection Extreme Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll On is Sure's ultimate 72 hour sweat and odour hero, offering up to 50% more powerful protection*.
- Our Advanced Protection range offers 72-hour protection against sweat and body odour when you need it most.
- Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day.
- Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Smooth on in circular motions.
- Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down anti-sweat, anti-odour, pro-move.
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-21, Disodium EDTA, P entaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, BHT, Hydrated Silica, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Cellulose Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
United Kingdom
- ROLL ON - ANTIPERSPIRANT WITH ZIRCONIUM DO NOT APPLY TO IRRITATED OR DAMAGED SKIN. STOP USE IF IRRITATION DEVELOPS..
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
200 ℮
