Aptamil Organic Baby Rice 100G
Product Description
- Milled rice with added vitamin B1.
- If you want to find our more about our recipes, please go to www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
- EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU Agriculture
- Just add milk
- Suitable for first weaning with smooth texture
- Made with natural ingredients and vitamin B1
- No added sugar or salt
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Rice Flour (99.99%), Vitamin B1
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk and Soy.
Storage
Please store this product in a cool dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing your baby's feed:
- Using a clean bowl and feeding spoon...
- Mix 1 level spoonful of cereal with
- 3 1/2 spoonfuls of your baby's usual milk, warm or cold, and stir.
- If serving warm, check temperature before feeding.
- This is only a guide, if you want to alter the consistency, add more or less milk as required. Let your little one's appetite lead the way.
- Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
- Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important
- Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
- Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
- Quality Guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Call on our expertise
Lower age limit
4 Months
Upper age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g dry product
|Units
|%LRV† per 100g
|Energy
|1664
|kJ
|-
|392
|kcal
|Fat
|1.1
|saturates
|0.2
|g
|Carbohydrate
|87
|g
|sugars*
|<0.5
|g
|Fibre
|1.1
|g
|Protein
|7.7
|g
|Salt*
|0.02
|g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.84
|mg
|168 %
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|* No added sugar or salt. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|-
|† LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
