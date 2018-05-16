By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aptamil Organic Baby Rice 100G

Aptamil Organic Baby Rice 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Milled rice with added vitamin B1.
  • If you want to find our more about our recipes, please go to www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Contents may settle in transit.
  • EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU Agriculture
  • Green Dot

Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life

  • Just add milk
  • Suitable for first weaning with smooth texture
  • Made with natural ingredients and vitamin B1
  • No added sugar or salt
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Organic Rice Flour (99.99%), Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Soy.

Storage

Please store this product in a cool dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing your baby's feed:
  • Using a clean bowl and feeding spoon...
  • Mix 1 level spoonful of cereal with
  • 3 1/2 spoonfuls of your baby's usual milk, warm or cold, and stir.
  • If serving warm, check temperature before feeding.
  • This is only a guide, if you want to alter the consistency, add more or less milk as required. Let your little one's appetite lead the way.
  • Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
  • Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important
  • Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
  • Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Call on our expertise
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 996 1000
  • www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Lower age limit

4 Months

Upper age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g dry productUnits%LRV† per 100g
Energy 1664kJ
-392kcal
Fat 1.1
saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 87g
sugars* <0.5g
Fibre 1.1g
Protein 7.7g
Salt* 0.02g
Thiamin (B1) 0.84mg168 %
of which---
Vitamins---
* No added sugar or salt. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only---
† LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children---

Safety information

Important Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.

