Nivea Ntrly Good Argan Oil Regenerating Night Time Cream

Product Description
- Nivea Ntrly Good Argan Oil Regen Nt Crm 50ml
NIVEA Naturally Good Regenerating Face Night Cream – with 99% of natural origin ingredients*
Get the power of nature every evening in NIVEA Naturally Good Regenerating Night Cream with 99% of natural origin ingredients* to bring out the natural beauty in your skin day and night. The caring formula with rich Organic Argan Oil supports skin regeneration overnight - for supple and refreshed-looking skin in the morning.
Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
Product benefits:
• Moisturises the skin for 24 hours
• Caring formula with Rich Argan Oil supports skin regeneration overnight
• With additional luxurious Jojoba and Almond Oils
• Supports natural skin balance
• For supple, rested-looking skin in the morning
*Ingredients sourced from nature retaining greater than 50% of their molecular structure (natural state) after being processed, including water.
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Alcohol Denat., Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Dicaprylyl Ether, Glyceryl Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Glyceryl Caprylate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Xanthan Gum, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Ethylhexylglycerin, p-Anisic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
Net Contents
50ml ℮
