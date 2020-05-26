Product Description
- Nip & Fab Salicylic Fix Day Pads 60 Pack
- Salicylic acid to combat causes of breakouts
- Lotus flower extract to reduce excess oil production
- Aloe vera to hydrate and improves skin texture
- Helps to act on breakouts by reducing the excessive production of sebum, as well as minimising the appearance of shine. Each pad is infused with salicylic acid as well as Egyptian and Asian lotus flower extracts to work in synergy to decongest, reduce inflammation and moisturise the skin.
- 55 mm diameter
- Decongesting, shine reducing pads with salicylic acid
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Salicylic Acid, Propanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Salicylate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Hyaluronate, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Nymphaea Coerulea Flower Extract
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Wipe one pad over entire face. Use every morning, follow with Teen Skin Salicylic Acid Night Pads in the evening. Use 2-3 times weekly on sensitive skin.
Warnings
- Cautions: Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with lukewarm water.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
Net Contents
60 x Pads
Safety information
