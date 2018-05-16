T-Zone Glitter Peel Off Mask Black 50Ml
Product Description
- T-Zone Glitter Peel Off Mask Black 50ml
- T-Zone Glitter Mask Peel Off Black draws out impurities to help keep skin clear. Strawflower & Centella Asiatica Extracts help the skin look more vibrant and glowing.
- Green Dot
- T-Zone is a registered trademark
- Glow Boosting
- For all skin types
- Made with cosmetic bio-glitter
- Biodegradable glitter made from plant cellulose
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Butylene Glycol, Rayon, Vinylamine/Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Charcoal Powder, Chlorphenesin, Glycerin, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Disodium EDTA, Urea, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum/Fragrance, Citric Acid, CI 15850/ Red 7, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 42090/ Blue 1, CI 77000/Aluminium, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Centella Asiatica Leaf Extract, Helichrysum, Italicum (Strawflower) Extract
Produce of
Made in UK with best globally sourced ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Cleanse your face and pat dry. We recommend you steam your face for 2-3 minutes or prepare the skin with a hot towel for 3-5 minutes to open pores. After pat drying, apply a medium, even layer to areas prone to impurities, avoiding eye area, eyebrows, hairline and lips. Leave on for 30 minutes or until completely dry. Gently and slowly peel off mask from outer edges and rinse off any residue. If it feels too uncomfortable to peel off, remove by rinsing off with warm water. May cause temporary redness and may remove some fine hairs. Use once or twice a week.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not use on skin that is irritated, broken or sunburned. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out if reach of children. Avoid contact with clothing.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
