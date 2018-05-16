LINDA MCCARTNEY 6 VEGETARIAN SAUSAGES 270G

- Energy534kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat5.2g7%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (grilled as per instructions) per 100g
Product Description
- Seasoned Vegetarian Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein.
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (70%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Seasoning (Sulphites) (Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour: Red Iron Oxide), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Tomato Purée, Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen -18ºC or below. Do not refreeze.For best before end see side of pack.
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(grilled as per instructions) per 100g
|(grilled as per instructions) per 2 vegetarian sausages
|Energy kJ
|637
|534
|Energy kcal
|153
|128
|Fat
|6.2g
|5.2g
|(of which saturates)
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|2.0g
|(of which sugars)
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|5.5g
|Protein
|18.6g
|15.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.2g
