Nivea Q10 Gradual Tan Moisturiser
Product Description
- Nivea Q10 Gradual Tan Mst 400ml
- NIVEA Q10 Firming + Radiance Gradual Tan combines the power of Q10 with gradual tanning moisturiser for tighter, firmer skin and a natural-looking, radiant glow.This NIVEA gradual tan lotion instantly moisturises the skin, noticeably firming and improving skin elasticity to leave the skin looking and feeling beautiful. Enriched with proven anti-age ingredient Coenzyme Q10, it provides maximum plumping and firming power. Use every day to maintain a natural, radiant tan while the 48 hours of deep moisture* will keep your skin feeling soft and smooth until you next apply. Plus, you’ll love the fresh summery scent featuring fresh scents of rose, jasmine, peach and plum mixed with notes of bergamot, green notes and violet leaves. You can be confident the NIVEA gradual tan moisturiser won’t leave you with the ‘dreaded’ self-tan smell, even as it develops. *upper layer of the epidermis.
- Gradually builds up a natural looking tan for a sun-kissed, radiant glow
- The firming formula with Q10 improves skin elasticity in 10 days
- Fresh, summery scent
- 48 hour intensive moisturising care
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Dihydroxyacetone, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Ubiquinone, Tocopherol, Dimethicone, Sodium Acrylate/Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Dimethylacrylamide Crosspolymer, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Sorbitan Isostearate, Sodium Metabisulfite, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Warnings
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. This product does not contain any sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Safety information
