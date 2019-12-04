Teco Grated Mozzarella & Cheese Mix 200G
- Energy412kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1374kJ
Product Description
- Grated full fat Mozzarella soft cheese, Edam medium fat hard cheese, Gouda medium fat hard cheese, mild Cheddar cheese and Emmental medium fat hard cheese.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Strength - 1
- Mellow & creamy
- Mix of grated cheeses that melt into a rich topping
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (37%), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch, Made using Milk from the EU and non-EU
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.Best before: see front of pack.
Produce of
Made using milk from the EU and non-EU
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Per 30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1374kJ
|412kJ
|-
|331kcal
|99kcal
|5%
|Fat
|25.2g
|7.5g
|11%
|of which saturates
|16.7g
|5.0g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|0.7g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|23.8g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.4g
|7%
|Pack contains approx. 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
