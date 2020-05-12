Nip Plus Fab Vitamin C Fix Illuminate Face Mask 25Ml

Product Description
- Nip + Fab Vit C Fix Illuminate Face Mask 25ml
- Revitalising Vitamin C sheet mask, drenched in a brightening blend of actives designed to transform dull complexions and provide an instant boost of hydration.
- Key Benefits:
- Vitamin C - for a bright and even skin tone
- Coconut Water - To refresh and reinvigorate
- Citrus Fruit Extract - Antioxidant benefits to purify skin
- Revitalising Vitamin C sheet mask transforms dull complexions + provides instant boost of hydration
- Bio-cellulose technology
- 1 x face mask inside
- 15 minutes
- Vitamin C coconut water
- Brightens refreshes
- Reinvigorating purifying
- Radiance boosting face mask for visibly brighter, glowing skin
- Pack size: 25ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Glycerin, Propanediol, Niacinamide, Isopentyldiol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Trehalose, Polyglycryl-6 Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Carbomer, Arginine, Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Juice, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citrus Junos Fruit Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Extract, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Parfum (Fragrance), Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate
Produce of
Manufactured in South Korea
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions: Unfold the mask, remove sheet and place onto cleansed skin with the gel directly in contact with the skin. Leave for 15-20 minutes and gently peel away. Softly massage the remaining essence into skin. Discard after use.
Warnings
- Cautions: Wash hands thoroughly before use. Do not use on eczema, broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if you experience redness, swelling or irritation. Avoid delicate eye area. Should contact with eyes occur, rinse thoroughly with water. Do not use on children under 3 years old. Use immediately after opening.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
Return to
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
- www.nipandfab.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
25ml ℮
Safety information
Cautions: Wash hands thoroughly before use. Do not use on eczema, broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if you experience redness, swelling or irritation. Avoid delicate eye area. Should contact with eyes occur, rinse thoroughly with water. Do not use on children under 3 years old. Use immediately after opening.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020