T-ZONE T/TREE & WITCH HAZEL SH CNTL CLNS WPS 25
New
- T-Zone Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes are specially formulated with natural goodness of antibacterial Tea Tree and calming Witch Hazel. Tea Tree is rich in anti-inflammatory properties to promote clearer complexion while ultra-soothing Witch Hazel helps to keep skin clean and healthy. Each wipe is designed to instantly remove dirt, makeup and excess oil from the skin, leaving it visibly clear and feeling hydrated and refreshed. Kinder to skin and kinder to planet.
- 17 cm x 20 cm (6.69” x 7.88”) each
- Do not flush
- T-Zone is a registered trademark
- Kinder to planet
- Dermatologically tested
- Deep cleanses & refreshes
- Remove excess oil & controls shine
- Helps keep skin clean and healthy
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Ceteareth-12, Hexyldecanol, Hexyldecyl Laurate, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Isoamyl Laurate, Cocamidopropyl, Betaine, Parfum/Fragrance, Allantoin, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Extract, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Citronelol, Citral
Produce of
Made in Turkey
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Remove a wipe(s) from the pack and reseal it immediately. Gently wipe over face and neck until your skin is completely clean. Repeat if needed. For best results use every morning and evening.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not apply on damaged, broken skin. Keep away from sunlight or direct heat and store at room temperature.
Name and address
- Made For:
- Brodie & Stone International,
- Orwell House,
- 16-18 Berners St,
- London,
- W1T 3LN,
Return to
- www.t-zoneskincare.com
Net Contents
25 x Cleansing Wipes
Safety information
