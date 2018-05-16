Product Description
- Botanical Lab Indian Clay Cleanser 200ml
- Indian Clay Non-Foaming Cleanser helps to deep cleanse skin by removing excess oil, dirt and makeup. It is formulated for blemish-prone skin with Indian clay & kaolin to detoxify and gently exfoliate dead skin cells. This unclogging formula contains sunflower seed oil and oatmeal to condition the skin.
- Formulated with:
- Indian Clay & Kaolin
- Oatmeal
- Willow Bark Extract
- Deep cleansing and unclogging
- With botanical extracts
- Anti-blemish clear skin
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Kaolin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, PEG-20 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl Glucoside, Salicylic Acid, Bentonite, Xanthan Gum, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Allantoin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Salix Nigra Bark Extract, Leptospermum Petersonii Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, CI 77499, CI 77492
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Apply a coin size amount of product on dry skin. With clean finger tips, gently massage over face and neck area in an upward & outward motion. Remove thoroughly with warm water and a muslin cloth. Repeat it necessary. Use AM & PM.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Not to be used for children under three years of age. In the unlikely event of rash or irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with the eyes. If product gets into the eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
Name and address
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- Hounslow,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
Return to
- Consumer care: +44 (0) 208 538 1255
- Email: consumercare@karium.com
- www.botanicallab.com
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
