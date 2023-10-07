TENA Plus Black Incontinence Pants Size Medium 9 pack

High waist underwear especially designed for bladder leakage

Now you don’t have to choose between protection and style. TENA Silhouette Plus High Waist Noir are elegant, black, incontinence underwear for effective protection against moderate to heavy bladder weakness. With black colour inside and out giving a real underwear-like look, they are beautifully discreet. Breathable soft fit fabric ensures they sit comfortably and securely while the reliable Plus level absorbent core quickly locks in even heavier leaks, keeping your skin dry, neutralising odours and leaving you feeling fresh and feminine.

Discreet incontinence underwear made for the female body Triple Protection against, leaks, odour and moisture - stay dry, secure and confident at all times, both day and night High security with absorption materials where it is most needed

Net Contents

9 x Pants