Nip+Fab Purify Salicylic Fix Concentrate

Product Description
- Nip+Fab Purify Salicylic Fix Conct 30ml
- Our purifying 2% Salicylic Booster uses an effective combination of ingredients to revitalise, cleanse and condition the skin to improve the appearance of congested and oily complexions.
- Salicylic acid - visibly reduces the appearance of enlarged pores and oily skin
- Niacinamide - visually improves uneven skin tone
- Lotus flower extract - support in the control of oil production
- Powerful booster, packed with the skin rejuvenating benefits of 2% salicylic acid
- Pack size: 30ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Salicylic Acid, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Propanediol, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Disodium EDTA, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Alcohol, Polygonum Bistorta Root Extract, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Nymphaea Coerulea Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, CI 17200 (Red 33)
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Gently massage 2-3 drops onto a cleansed face and neck. For best results use once to twice a week.
Warnings
- Cautions: Patch test before use. Avoid eye contact, if contact occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. Do not use on irritated skin. Only use in the evening. Use SPF protection when using this product. Do not use on children under 3 years old.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
30ml ℮
Safety information
