Kiddylicious Banana & Strawberry Juicy Fruit Bar5x20g
Product Description
- Wholegrain oat bars with banana and strawberry
- Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
- Wholegrain oat bar snacks for toddlers, bursting with real fruit and juice
- Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.
- For snacks on the go we've got it covered.
- Gluten free oats sourced from UK and non-UK countries.
- Box - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Our delicious take on a classic cereal bar for little ones
- Ideal finger food for kids to encourage self feeding
- Portion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
- Suitable for 12months+
- Gluten free, dairy free, nut free and egg free with no added salt
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for milk intolerant, vegetarians and coeliacs
- Pack size: 100G
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (45%), Raisins, Grape Juice Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Rice Starch, Banana Juice Concentrate (4%), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Strawberry Powder, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Nuts
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Take care when you put the individual packets in your bag - they are fragile and might get broken.
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Juicy Fruit Bars are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g bar
|Energy (kJ)
|1618
|324
|Energy (kcal)
|387
|77
|Fat (g)
|8.8
|1.8
|(of which saturates) (g)
|6.8
|1.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|71.5
|14.3
|(of which sugars) (g)*
|32.0
|6.4
|Fibre (g)
|4.5
|0.90
|Protein (g)
|5.8
|1.2
|Salt (g)
|0.06
|0.01
|Thiamin (mg)
|1.68
|0.34
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
