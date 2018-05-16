Product Description
- Olay Masks Grey Clay Stick 48G
- Our Clay Stick Masks are formulated with premium Kaolin clay that micro-exfoliates to remove skin-dulling impurities. Perfect for precise application when multi-masking, and especially convenient for masking-on the go. Works effectively without drying out skin or leaving a tight feeling.
- Pack size: 48G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Kaolin, Glycerin, Sodium Stearate, Titanium Dioxide, Sorbitan Stearate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Gellan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Charcoal Powder, Alumina, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Warnings
- Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with water.
Net Contents
48g ℮
Safety information
