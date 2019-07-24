Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo 90ml

Excellent!
Keeps my hair smooth to touch.. I’ve used this for years.
This is the best conditioner for me, my hair is long and can sometimes get knotty and look messy, this conditioner works through and smooths it all out
Nice very smooth shiny u feel it when it goes on All soft but hair dressers say not to use on coloured hair as if strips it it hasn’t for me
1 bottle in the shower doing all the washing and conditioning, what a good idea, especially if you wear glasses and can't read the labels. Perfect for little visitors who have no time to wash and condition.
I am 20 years old and have used this product twice a week for 15 years. This product has encouraged hair growth down to the bottom of my back, the shiniest hair, as well as being told all the time that my hair smells amazing. I will never stop using this product it’s amazing. I love it!
Another love for shampoo as the smell is amazing certainly close to salon quality.
Totally tell the difference since changing to this product
Be good to your hair, excellent at repairing damaged hair from daily stresses.
I love this conditioner, it leaves my hair so smooth and it feels fabulous. My hair is thick and curly but this really does help smooth any frizz.
The great for my thick hair.so soft and shiny afterwards.So much easier to dry making hair lighter in weight,an drys faster. Leaving a glossy shine.