Tesco Aubergine Bruschetta 190G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 869kJ / 210kcal
Product Description
- Aubergine and courgette bruschetta topping.
- A taste of Italy. Made to a classic Italian recipe with aubergine & courgette.
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Tomato Passata, Marinated Aubergine (22%)[Aubergine, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Marinated Courgette (20%)[Courgette, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Sunflower Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Onion, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Aubergine, Grana Padano Cheese [Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (48g)
|Energy
|869kJ / 210kcal
|417kJ / 101kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
