Simple Face Mask Detox And Brightening Clay Mask
New
- Is your skin looking dull and generally lacking that g-l-o-w factor? Meet our NEW Protect ‘n’ Glow Detox & Brighten Clay Mask – AKA your BFF for ultimate glowing skin goals. A deep-cleansing facial to detoxify the dulling effects of modern life, this face mask brightens in just 5 minutes. Plus, it’s even suitable for sensitive skin.
- But, it doesn’t stop there – because your skin deserves *extra* TLC. Overexposure to UV rays, pollution and blue light from your fave electronic devices can leave your skin leaving looking dull and feeling sensitive. Our clay face mask gives your skin the detox and skin brightening it craves. With natural clays, it draws out impurities, while reviving with minerals for selfie-worthy, radiant skin.
- Blended with Vitamins C & E and organic Ginger Root, this brightening face mask can be used weekly to clear dull, dead skin cells and soothe sensitivity. Ahhh bliss.
- Like all Simple products, it’s free from artificial colour and perfume and has no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. In fact, we only include mild ingredients that love your skin.
- Like a mini facial for dull skin, our Protect ‘n’ Glow Detox & Brighten Clay Mask is a weekly essential for seriously glowing skin
- With skin brightening antioxidants organic Ginger Root Extract, Vitamin E and Vitamin C, this face mask deep cleanses and revitalises dull skin in just 5 minutes
- Our Detox & Brighten Clay Mask is free from artificial colour, perfume and mineral oil and contains no harsh chemicals
- Our amazing clay mask for detoxifying and skin brightening is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin
- With natural bentonite clay, this Vitamin C mask attracts dirt, while cleansing away dead skin cells for satisfyingly clean, bright, revitalised skin
- A skincare hero for stressed, dull and tired complexions, this Simple face mask fights the skin-dulling effects of UVA & UVB rays, everyday pollution and even blue light from your laptop or mobile phone
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Bentonite, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Citric Acid, Coconut Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Niacinamide, Zingiber Ofﬁcinale Root Juice
Produce of
Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Apply on clean face. Avoid contact with eyes. Leave in for 5-7 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with water. Use twice a week or as often as needed.
Warnings
- WARNING: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
50 ℮
Safety information
