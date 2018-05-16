John Frieda Hydrate & Recharge Deep Soak Masque 250Ml

Product Description
- J/F Hydrate & Recharge Dp Soak Masque 250ml
- Quench thirsty, lifeless hair with an intensive surge of moisture. Infused with nutrient rich drops containing monoi oil and keratin, this masque deeply nourishes dry, brittle strands for touchably soft, silky hair that moves with you.
- Soak in the goodness
- For deeply hydrated & revitalised hair
- With nutrient rich drops
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Erythritol, Dipentaerythrityl Hexa C5-9 Acid Esters, Dipropylene Glycol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Bis-Methoxypropylamido Isodocosane, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycine, Malic Acid, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Glycerin, Cetearyl Glucoside, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Xanthan Gum, Gardenia Taitensis Flower Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopherol, Benzoic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Linalool
Preparation and Usage
- Smooth masque through clean, wet hair, concentrating on ends. Leave on 2-3 minutes, and then rinse well.
Name and address
- Kao Germany GbmH,
- D-64308 Darmstadt.
Net Contents
250ml
