Palmer's Coconut Oil Spf 15 Lip Balm 4G
New
Product Description
- Coconut Oil Lip Balm SPF 15
- Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ products contain ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoï Oil, infused with Tiaré flower petals. These raw, natural ingredients deliver rich moisturization for soft, pampered lips. This decadently creamy lip balm keeps lips hydrated all day long and protects against chapping, cracking and environmental damage from sun or wind
- Palmer's is against animal testing.
- With vitamin E
- Raw Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera) harvested from the coconut palm
- 24 hour moisture
- Formulated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients
- Made with natural coconut oil and monoi
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera) deeply nourishes and moisturizes
- Monoï Oil (Gardenia Tohitensis Flower) keeps lips soft and supple
- Sweet Almond Oil (Amygdalus Dulcis) soothes and hydrates
- No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten or dyes
- Pack size: 4G
Information
Ingredients
Ozokerite, Glycine Soja Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Ethylhexyl Methoxy-Cinnamate, Benzophenone-3, Cetyl Alcohol, Aroma, Myristyl Myristate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Theobroma Cacao Butter, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Myristyl Laurate, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Stevioside, Rebaudioside A, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Protect this product from excessive heat and direct sun.
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: (Adults and children 3 years of age and over) Apply liberally whenever your lips need a boost of hydration.
Warnings
- Warnings: Contains Benzophenone-3. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Return to
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
- www.palmers.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
4g ℮
Safety information
Warnings: Contains Benzophenone-3. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020