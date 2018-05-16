Fruit Shoot Hydro Blackcurrant Spring Water No Added Sugar 4 X 200Ml
- Energy10kJ 2kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.04g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ/1kcal
Product Description
- Sugar Free Still Spring Water Drink with Natural Blackcurrant Flavouring with Sweeteners.
- MeadWestvaco
- Manufactured By MeadWestvaco UK Ltd, Bristol
- Made with spring water
- No added sugar
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 800ml
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water (99.7%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Blackcurrant Flavouring, Preservatives (Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 x 200ml bottles
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK. This cap contains small parts. Not suitable for children under 36 months. Open by Hand. For hygiene reasons we recommend that you don't refill this bottle.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.fruitshoot.com and email us.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
4 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|5kJ/1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
Safety information
