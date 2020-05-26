Lynx Collision Leather & Cookie Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

- Stay dry and smell great for 48h. Introducing Lynx Collision Anti-perspirant. Two colliding ingredients – leather and cookies – that don’t sound like they belong together, but create an unexpectedly amazing fragrance. Enjoy your day without the need to worry about underarm wetness or body odour with our brand-new body spray for men. An unexpected mashup of Leather & Cookies, with hints of Mandarin, Cardamom and New Leather. A mad little mix and a truly outstanding fragrance for men. But there’s more to this Lynx anti-perspirant than just world-class fresh fragrance. It provides effective anti-bacterial protection too. It is also 100% aluminium free. In the ongoing war against sweat, Lynx anti-perspirant for men has your back. And your armpits. And your torso. It’ll keep you smelling fresh for 48 hours, morning to sunset. Bring out your unexpected side and stay confident, fresh, and dry for longer. A few quick sprays are all you need. First, twist the cap and then target your body for a unique, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Match this anti-perspirant with Lynx Collision Shower Gel for a full-on refreshing experience. Lynx has a full range of anti-perspirants, body sprays, daily fragrances, and shower gels, to ensure you smell fresh, at all times. Visit our website to explore the range of Lynx products and find the best deodorant for you.
- Release your unexpected side onto the world with Lynx Collision Anti-perspirant
- Lynx body spray has a scent mashup that will blow your mind
- Enjoy our anti-perspirant spray for men with this epically fresh clash that blends fragrances like Leather & Cookies
- Lynx Collision Anti-perspirant gives you sweat protection that lasts for up to 48 hours
- Twist, shake, spray, stay cool – it's that easy with Lynx anti-perspirant
- For the best results, combine this anti-perspirant with our Collision Shower Gel
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Cinnamal, Coumarin, Limonene
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
150 ℮
Safety information
