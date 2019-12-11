By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 24 X 16.5G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 24 X 16.5G
£ 4.00
£1.02/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy376 kJ 90 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.32g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376 kJ

Product Description

  • Really Cheesy Flavour Corn Puffs
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Are you a cruncher or a melter?
  • Do you like to nibble those smooth, round edges? Or let them gently dissolve in your mouth?
  • Or maybe you live life on the edge... start off with melting and then take a Bite. However you snaffle a Wotsit, it's always deliciously cheesy.
  • There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
  • Quavers, Monster Munch, French Fries, Squares
  • 90 kcal 376 kJ per pack
  • Baked not fried
  • Contains real cheese
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 396g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Dried Cheese (from Milk) (7%), Milk Lactose, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Acid (Lactic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

24 x 16.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 16.5g (%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 376 kJ2277 kJ
-90 kcal (5%*)546 kcal
Fat 5.4 g (8%*)33.0 g
of which saturates 0.7 g (3%*)4.0 g
Carbohydrate 9.3 g56.1 g
of which sugars 1.1 g (1%*)6.6 g
Fibre 0.2 g1.1 g
Protein 0.9 g5.5 g
Salt 0.32 g (5%*)1.96 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 12 X 16 G

£ 1.47
£0.77/100g

Offer

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Crisps 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 24 X 25G

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here