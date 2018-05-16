Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter 225G

Product Description
- Smooth peanut butter with yeast extract fortified with B vitamins.
- Marmite is the UK's favourite yeast extract, and it's been brightening up British breakfasts since 1902. Now, we introduce NEW Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter – a unique and delicious breakfast spread that's set to wake up your taste buds with full-on morning joy.
- This new smooth, creamy peanut butter is a twist on tradition, as it's blended with yeast extract to deliciously add real oomph to your breakfast. Perfect on toast, crumpets, and bagels, Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter is a convenient and tasty breakfast solution for both you and your family to tuck into every single day. What’s more, it's rich in healthy B vitamins, including B12, and contains no added sugar.* What more could you ask for from a breakfast spread? Be sure to give it a good stir every morning after you open the lid, as the peanut oil can naturally separate. If you've been enjoying Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter for a while, you just have to try this rich, smooth version - you have to try this rich, smooth version, it will spread beautifully and bring you new taste experiences. And what's more, our Smooth Peanut Butter is perfect for vegetarians. So whether you love or hate Marmite, you definitely need to give this jar a try!
- *contains naturally occurring sugars.
- Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter is a great, new delicious way to start your day
- It's peanut butter like you've never had it - blended with yeast extract to deliver an addictively bold taste
- Our new, smooth and creamy peanut butter is rich in healthy B vitamins, including B12
- Marmite peanut butter is made with natural peanut oil, so remember to give it a good stir before you dig in and spread it on whatever you fancy
- Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter is vegetarian friendly and perfect for every food mood
- So, why not start your mornings with our delicious new breakfast spread?
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
PEANUTS (87%), yeast extract powder (9.1%), PEANUT oil, antioxidant (tocopherol extract), vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid and vitamin B12). May contain other nuts. Contains Peanuts. May contain Nuts. EVU Vegetarian certified
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Marmite,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323656 (Mon-Fri 8.00am to 6.00pm)
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|2420 kJ
|363 kJ
|4%
|Energy (kcal)
|584 kcal
|87 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|46 g
|6.8 g
|10%
|of which saturates (g)
|5.7 g
|0.9 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12 g
|1.8 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|5 g
|0.8 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|7.9 g
|1.2 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|28 g
|4.2 g
|8%
|Salt (g)
|1.9 g
|0.28 g
|5%
|Thiamin (B1) (mg)
|5.7 mg
|0.86 mg
|78%
|Riboflavin (B2) (mg)
|3.3 mg
|0.5 mg
|36%
|Niacin (mg)
|45 mg
|6.8 mg
|43%
|Folic Acid (µg)
|1342.7 μg
|201.4 μg
|0%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|13.2 μg
|1.98 μg
|79%
|1 portion = 15 g. (Pack contains 15 portions)
