ORA Face and Base Brush Set
New
Product Description
- ORA Face and Base Brush Set
- Buff and blend your way to a flawless finish with these ultra soft synthetic brushes. Let Ora illuminate, radiate and enhance your look. Light it up!
- This face and base set has all the essential brushes to help create natural day to day looks or something a little more glam for the evening.
- Ora is a registered trademark.
- Powders & liquids
- Medium coverage
- Light it up
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- To Use:
- 1. Concealer Brush: Use in a gentle dabbing motion to conceal any blemishes or dark circles around the eyes
- 2. Buffing Foundation Brush: Dab the tips of the brush into foundation and use in circular motions to work the foundation into the skin. Start in the middle of the face and work outwards until perfectly blended
- 3. Powder Brush: Sweep the powder brush through the powder and tap off any excess. Brush across the face, targeting any shiny areas to mattify the base
- 4. Eyeshadow Brush: Sweep the eyeshadow brush through eyeshadow pigment and tap off any excess. Apply to the lid and use in small circular motions to blend the colour. Ensure bristles are cleaned with a gentle cleanser after each change of colour.
- Care:
- Wash with a gentle brush cleanser or shampoo and warm water. Rinse until water runs clear and gently squeeze out any excess. Leave brush on its side to dry naturally.
Name and address
- Zwilling Beauty Group GmbH,
- Grünewalderstr. 14-22,
- 42657 Solingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- Contact:
- Zwilling Beauty Group GmbH,
- Grünewalderstr. 14-22,
- 42657 Solingen,
- Germany.
