Simple Protect 'N' Glow Radiance Booster Spf30 50Ml

- Tired of tired-looking, dull skin? We hear you. Our NEW Protect ‘n’ Glow Radiance Booster SPF 30 is your new BFF for non-stop radiant skin, and the perfect addition to your skin care routine with added sun protection. Invisible, non-chalky and fast-absorbing, it glides on like a serum. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
- Did you know, UV rays coupled with overexposure to everyday pollution and even blue light from your fave electronic devices can leave your skin looking dull and feeling sensitive? Well, don’t hide indoors and think your sunshine ‘n’ selfie days are over. Our Protect ‘n’ Glow SPF 30 serum boosts your skin’s antioxidant levels by 100% and helps protect against skin-damaging UVA & UVB rays, pollution and blue (electronic) light.
- With Vitamin E and Algae Oil, it’s a double-duty essential that’s great used alone or as a primer before or after your day cream, for glowing skin.
- Like all Simple products, it’s free from artificial colour and perfume and has no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. In fact, we only include mild ingredients that love your skin.
- Our Protect ‘n’ Glow Radiance Booster SPF 30 is your new BFF for non-stop glowing skin, without that greasy feeling – prepare to go oooh!
- Our anti-pollution formula with sun protection, Vitamin E and Algae Oil boosts your skin’s antioxidant levels and helps reveal naturally radiant skin
- Our Radiance Booster SPF30 serum is free from artificial colour, perfume and mineral oil and contains no preservatives or harsh chemicals
- A daily essential for any modern lifestyle, this Simple sun protection booster is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin
- This Simple SPF30 goes on smooth like a serum and can be used alone or as a non-chalky primer before or after your day cream
- A daily liquid moisturiser with SPF has triple protection against the potentially skin-damaging elements of modern life: UVA & UVB rays, pollution and even blue light from your laptop or mobile phone
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Isostearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Triolein, Octocrylene, Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopherol
Produce of
Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Apply 3 drops on the palm of your hand and gently press onto your face to ensure even distribution. Can be applied before or after your daily moisturiser. For best results, use after our PROTECT N’ GLOW Express Glow Clay Polish.
Warnings
- WARNING: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
50 ℮
Safety information
