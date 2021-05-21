We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Curry Sauce 235Ml

1.7(7)Write a review
Tesco Curry Sauce 235Ml
£ 1.00
£0.43/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy72kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 477kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • A sweet curry sauce with apricot puree.
  • WARMING & SWEET
  • Pack size: 235ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apricot Purée (34%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Salt, Cumin, Acidity Regulators (Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid), Curry Powder [Curcuma, Coriander, Fennel, Fenugreek, Ginger, Cardamom, Onion, Paprika, Mustard Seed, Salt, Parsley, Anise, Clove, Cinnamon, Black Pepper], Onion, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy477kJ / 112kcal72kJ / 17kcal
Fat0.3g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate26.1g3.9g
Sugars16.1g2.4g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
7 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

This sauce is very bad it tastes tangy it doesn’t

1 stars

This sauce is very bad it tastes tangy it doesn’t taste like curry sauce at all.

Don't buy this!

1 stars

Yuck! Taste nothing McDonald's Dipping sauce. It is so bitter. I can’t believe I wasted my money, I should have read the review before I bought this horrible sauce.

Waste of money

1 stars

No Just no... just horrible not sweet at all. i tossed it out after the first time i used it

Oh Tesco what have you done?!?

1 stars

Tesco used to do a squeezy curry and it was the nectar of the gods, then suddenly I couldn't find it anymore. This stuff isn't a patch on it, nowhere near as tasty and with a horrible tang. This stuff doesn't compliment food, it assaults it.

IT'S JUST THE BEST !!!!!

5 stars

IT'S JUST THE BEST !!!!!

Awful flavour...more sour apricot than curry

1 stars

Awful. Don’t believe the hype in the press and on Facebook as this is NOTHING like the curry sauce dip available from the big M burger chain. This sauce first hits you with sour then apricot and finally a bit of sweetness but there is a distinct lack of curry flavour and barely any heat. Save your money and treat yourself to a big M....very occasionally !!

bitter taste

2 stars

I thought this would be like McDonald's curry sauce but it is really bitter, not sweet at all :-( It is also smaller than I expected but that's Ok as it's in the bin

