Tesco Curry Sauce 235Ml

This sauce is very bad it tastes tangy it doesn’t
This sauce is very bad it tastes tangy it doesn’t taste like curry sauce at all.
Don't buy this!
Yuck! Taste nothing McDonald's Dipping sauce. It is so bitter. I can’t believe I wasted my money, I should have read the review before I bought this horrible sauce.
Waste of money
No Just no... just horrible not sweet at all. i tossed it out after the first time i used it
Oh Tesco what have you done?!?
Tesco used to do a squeezy curry and it was the nectar of the gods, then suddenly I couldn't find it anymore. This stuff isn't a patch on it, nowhere near as tasty and with a horrible tang. This stuff doesn't compliment food, it assaults it.
IT'S JUST THE BEST !!!!!
IT'S JUST THE BEST !!!!!
Awful flavour...more sour apricot than curry
Awful. Don’t believe the hype in the press and on Facebook as this is NOTHING like the curry sauce dip available from the big M burger chain. This sauce first hits you with sour then apricot and finally a bit of sweetness but there is a distinct lack of curry flavour and barely any heat. Save your money and treat yourself to a big M....very occasionally !!
bitter taste
I thought this would be like McDonald's curry sauce but it is really bitter, not sweet at all :-( It is also smaller than I expected but that's Ok as it's in the bin