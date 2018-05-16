Skinny Tan Gradual Tanner 125ml

Product Description
- Gradual Tanner
- SkinnyTan™ Gradual Tanner is a deliciously coconut scented moisturising cream that helps build a natural looking tan.
- SkinnyTan™ Gradual Tanner includes a naturally derived tanning agent that is kind to the skin. But best of all this easy to apply self-tanner also includes skin smoothing hydrating oils and guarana berries for promoting firmness.
- Tan builds with daily application
- Helps to visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite
- Delicious coconut scent
- Contains natural tanning agents
- Not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Vitis Vinifera (Grapeseed) Seed Oil, Dihydroxyacetone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Paullinia Cupana (Guarana) Seed Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Parfum (Fragrance), Sorbitan Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-100 Stearate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Acetate, Cellulose, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool dry place under 15°C. Keep out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply daily to face and body to moisturise and add a healthy tanned glow. Leave for a minimum of 5 hours to develop or preferably overnight before showering. Use daily to build your tan into desired shade.
- 4-6 full body applications per tube.
Warnings
- For external use only.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with clean water.
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer, and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Name and address
- SkinnyTan™ UK Ltd,
- 27 Old Gloucester Rd,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX,
- UK.
Distributor address
Return to
- www.skinnytan.co.uk
Net Contents
125ml ℮
Safety information
