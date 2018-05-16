Tommee Tippee Moda Orthodontic 2 Pack Soothers 18-36M
New
Product Description
- TOMMEE TIPPEE MODA ORTHO 2 PK SOOTHERS 18-36M
- Acceptance guaranteed*
- *83% of 349 parents recalled that their babies accepted Tommee Tippee soothers the first time. Online survey, March 2017.
- Complies with European safety standard EN 1400 and Australian Safety Standard AS2432.
- Materials listing: Silicone and Polypropylene.
- Tommee Tippee is a registered trademark.
- © Mayborn (UK) Limited 2018.
- Mayborn Group is a business name of Mayborn ANZ Pty Ltd.
- Recommended by 97% of mums
- BPA free
- Symmetrical design to help support oral development
- 50 years of expertise
Information
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight or near a source of heat.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Cleaning and Sterilisation: Before first use place the soother in boiling water for 5 min, allow to cool, and squeeze out any trapped water from the soother. This is to ensure hygiene. Clean before each use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher, top shelf only. Remove any water that may have entered the teat by squeezing the teat. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Suitable for sterilisation by steam (electric and microwave), boiling or cold water tablet/liquid solution. Do not sterilised the display case. It is not intended to be used for sterilisation or storage and should be disposed of correctly.
- Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.
Warnings
- For your child's safety
- WARNING!
- Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Decorations shall not be added to soothers as they may detach and the child could choke on them. Pins, ribbons or string shall not be attached to any part of the soother (i.e. around the ring, plug or through the ventilation holes) as these can be strangulation hazards. Strangulation hazards include the cutting off of blood supply to fingers and limbs.
- Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Keep any removable teat protectors/hygiene covers away from children to avoid suffocation.
- Do not store with or allow to come in to contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Never dip teat in sweet substances or medication, you child may get tooth decay. Replace the soother after one month, for safety and hygiene reasons. In the event that the soother becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible. When the soother is not in use for instance after sterilization, keep in a dry covered container.
- WARNING
- A TORN OR BROKEN SOOTHER POSES A CHOKING HAZARD. INSPECT CAREFULLY BEFORE EACH USE. PULL THE TEAT IN ALL DIRECTIONS. THROW AWAY AT THE FIRST SIGN OF DAMAGE OR WEAKNESS. A CORD OR RIBBON ATTACHED TO A SOOTHER POSES A STRANGULATION HAZARD. DO NOT ATTACH A SOOTHER TO YOUR CHILD'S CLOTHING.
Name and address
- Mayborn (UK) Limited,
- Balliol Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
- NE12 8EW.
- Mayborn ANZ Pty Ltd.,
- PO Box 475,
Return to
- Any questions?
- Visit our website tommeetippee.com
- Mayborn (UK) Limited,
- Balliol Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
- NE12 8EW.
Lower age limit
18 Months
Upper age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
2 x Soothers
Safety information
For your child's safety WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Decorations shall not be added to soothers as they may detach and the child could choke on them. Pins, ribbons or string shall not be attached to any part of the soother (i.e. around the ring, plug or through the ventilation holes) as these can be strangulation hazards. Strangulation hazards include the cutting off of blood supply to fingers and limbs. Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Keep any removable teat protectors/hygiene covers away from children to avoid suffocation. Do not store with or allow to come in to contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Never dip teat in sweet substances or medication, you child may get tooth decay. Replace the soother after one month, for safety and hygiene reasons. In the event that the soother becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible. When the soother is not in use for instance after sterilization, keep in a dry covered container. WARNING A TORN OR BROKEN SOOTHER POSES A CHOKING HAZARD. INSPECT CAREFULLY BEFORE EACH USE. PULL THE TEAT IN ALL DIRECTIONS. THROW AWAY AT THE FIRST SIGN OF DAMAGE OR WEAKNESS. A CORD OR RIBBON ATTACHED TO A SOOTHER POSES A STRANGULATION HAZARD. DO NOT ATTACH A SOOTHER TO YOUR CHILD'S CLOTHING.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020