Tommee Tippee Moda Orthodontic 2 Pack Soothers 18-36M

For your child's safety WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Decorations shall not be added to soothers as they may detach and the child could choke on them. Pins, ribbons or string shall not be attached to any part of the soother (i.e. around the ring, plug or through the ventilation holes) as these can be strangulation hazards. Strangulation hazards include the cutting off of blood supply to fingers and limbs. Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Keep any removable teat protectors/hygiene covers away from children to avoid suffocation. Do not store with or allow to come in to contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Never dip teat in sweet substances or medication, you child may get tooth decay. Replace the soother after one month, for safety and hygiene reasons. In the event that the soother becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible. When the soother is not in use for instance after sterilization, keep in a dry covered container. WARNING A TORN OR BROKEN SOOTHER POSES A CHOKING HAZARD. INSPECT CAREFULLY BEFORE EACH USE. PULL THE TEAT IN ALL DIRECTIONS. THROW AWAY AT THE FIRST SIGN OF DAMAGE OR WEAKNESS. A CORD OR RIBBON ATTACHED TO A SOOTHER POSES A STRANGULATION HAZARD. DO NOT ATTACH A SOOTHER TO YOUR CHILD'S CLOTHING.